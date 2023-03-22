Telangana: KITS faculty gets PhD from NIT Warangal

Shravan Kumar implemented a novel application of mechanically processed ecycled concrete aggregate for pavement applications

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Warangal: An Assistant Professor in Department of Civil Engineering, Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Shravan Kumar G, was awarded a PhD degree by the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, for his thesis “Experimental Studies on Performance of Lime Fly Ash and Cement Stabilized Recycled Concrete Aggregate for the Base Course of Low Volume Roads” under the guidance of Dr S Shankar of NIT Warangal.

