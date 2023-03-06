‘Kaladhvani’ to be theme for NITW’s Springsree 2023

The theme 'Kaladhvani - where the culture resonates' reflects the different art forms and sounds of India
Warangal: The theme of the annual cultural fest SprintSpree of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW) was launched on the campus here on Monday.
The theme of this year is ‘Kaladhvani’ was unveiled by NITW Director Prof N V Ramana Rao. Students welfare Dean Prof P Ravi Kumar and faculty advisor Prof M Heeralal were also present.
The theme ‘Kaladhvani – where the culture resonates’ reflects the different art forms and sounds of India. The festival will feature a range of events and competitions, including dance, music, theater, art, literature, and sports, as well as workshops, talks, and exhibitions.