Actor-politician Vijayashanthi questions Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘secret agenda’

Naidu's announcement at a meeting at NTR Bhavan that the TDP would be strengthened in Telangana was proof of his intentions, she said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 11:21 PM

File photo of Congress leader Vijayashanthi

Hyderabad: Actor-politician and senior Congress leader Vijayashanthi on Monday raised doubts over the actual intentions of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in Telangana.

In a long post on X, she said the secret agenda behind the TDP chief’s visit to Hyderabad, under the garb of discussing post-bifurcation issues, was more about reviving his own party in Telangana than working for the better interests of two Telugu States. Naidu’s announcement at a meeting at NTR Bhavan that the TDP would be strengthened in Telangana was proof of his intentions, she said.

Stating that there were a lot of apprehensions over the TDP chief’s announcements, she said the Telugu Desam would never gain ground in Telangana.

“Still, if the TDP tries to hatch any conspiracies with its alliance partner BJP to gain ground in Telangana, then there is a possibility that the BJP along with TDP will drown here,” Vijayashanthi said, adding that such moves would prompt the people of Telangana and activists who fought for separate Statehood in the past to get into action again.

“In fact, Chandrababu Naidu hailed the Congress rule in Telangana, then what is the motive behind saying that the TDP would be strengthened here?” she asked.