Actor Samantha declutters everytime she feels low

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she likes to declutter whenever she feels low. The star did a small clip along with wardrobe company ‘Organise With Ease’.

- Advertisement -

“There is some magic in tidying up, I must say you know. Somehow I didn’t know the connection. Letting go of materialistic stuff is very important to practice in life. Today, if I see my clothes it looks so amazing. Tell me your philosophy. What you do, why you are doing,” continued Samantha adding that she would declutter every time she feels low.

The founder of ‘Organise With Ease’, Rohini said, “It starts with your personal space, nothing is more personal that your own wardrobe. It’s food that we eat, people that we want to have in life.”

In another Instagram post, Samantha put up Puneeth Rajkumar’s picture in a gesture to expresse condolence. She captioned it, “Gone too soon.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .