Actor Siddharth alleges his parents were harassed at Madurai airport

Siddharth revealed on social media that his parents had been “harassed” at the Madurai airport.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: ‘Bommarillu’ actor Siddharth revealed on social media that his parents had been “harassed” at the Madurai airport. The airport security staff continually spoke to them in Hindi despite requests that they converse in English, according to the Tamil actor’s Instagram Story. Siddharth further said that they took the coins out of his older parents’ luggage.

When they protested, they were allegedly told, “In India this is how it is.”

“Harassed for 20 mins @ empty Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English. Rude AF L When we protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power (sic),” the actor penned.

Siddharth and controversy go hand in hand. He previously caused a stir by tweeting about Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal.

The actor’s most recent film roles were in ‘Maha Samudram’ and the online series ‘Escaype Live.’ He will soon be seen in S Shankar’s ‘Indian 2.’ Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, and Gulshan Grover also appear in the vigilante action movie. The movie is meant to be a continuation of the 1996 movie ‘Indian.’