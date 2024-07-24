Kothagudem: Maoist militia deputy commander arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 07:54 PM

Representational image

Kothagudem: A CPI (Maoist) militia deputy commander was arrested at the Taliperu project area in Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday.

A statement from police said the militia deputy commander Karam Sammaiah, a resident of Rajibelli colony in the mandal was arrested during vehicle inspections by Cherla police, special party and CRPF 141 Bn personnel.

He was working as the courier for Maoists for the past six years. He recently went to Yampuram in Chhattisgarh where Maoist battalion supply commander Uyike Kallu told him to bring explosive material and was caught when he was engaged in the task, the statement said.