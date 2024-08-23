Warangal: Sanitation worker finds rifle on main road

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 04:42 PM

Warangal: A sanitation worker of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation found a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) belonging to the 58 CRPF battalion at MGM junction on Friday morning.

According to reports, a sanitation worker, while passing through the MGM Junction noticed a rifle on the road. He immediately informed his superiors, who handed over the rifle to GHMC commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade. The Commissioner informed the police, who identified it to be of the CRPF battalion stationed at Kakatiya University campus.

It is learnt that the rifle had fallen from a truck belonging to the CRPF battalion while it was passing through MGM Junction. The police handed over the SLR rifle to the CRPF authorities.