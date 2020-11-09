Actors Jagapathi Babu and Sunil plant saplings

Speaking on the occasion Jagapathi Babu said, “Global warming is because of reduction of greenery and he stated that the simple step of planting saplings can avoid the major catastrophe.

By | Published: 7:18 pm

The Green India Challenge (GIC) an initiative of the TRS Rajya Sabha MP, Joginapally Santosh Kumar continues to attract support from actors and celebrities from across the country. On Monday, versatile actor Jagapathi Babu embraced the Green India Challenge.

After being nominated by actor Naga Showrya, Jagapathi Babu along with MP J Santosh Kumar accepted the challenge and planted three saplings at his residence in Lodha apartments, Kukatpally. He congratulated and thanked Santosh Kumar for taking up the Green India Challenge initiative.

Speaking on the occasion Jagapathi Babu said, “Global warming is because of reduction of greenery and he stated that the simple step of planting saplings can avoid the major catastrophe.”The actor also requested everyone to participate in the GIC and help in increasing greenery, which is needed in every part of man’s life. GHMC Mayor & GIC organisers also graced the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .