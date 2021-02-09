Actress Archana Shastry becomes part of Green India Challenge

On Tuesday, popular actor Archana Shastry accepted the challenge, after being nominated by Telugu anchor Deepthi Vajpayee, by planting saplings at the Jubilee Hills Park

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge initiative of TRS Rajya Sabha MP, Santosh Kumar has continued to attract celebrities, actors and people from all walks of life. On Tuesday, popular actor Archana Shastry accepted the challenge, after being nominated by Telugu anchor Deepthi Vajpayee, by planting saplings at the Jubilee Hills Park.

After planting the saplings, Archana Shastry praised the concept of Green India Challenge. “This is a unique initiative because it promotes afforestation and improving green cover across all the urban centres in Telangana. I also take this opportunity to urge general public to participate in the Koti Vruksha Archana on February 17, which is being organised across the State to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” she said.

Archana Shastry has now nominated actors Madhumitha, Shiva Balaji, Neha Naman Sha and Ashima Prachi to continue the Green India Challenge.

