Hyderabad doctor leads tree plantation drive, adds 200 trees to community

Inspired by the Green India Challenge, this initiative has seen the addition of 200 new trees to their community.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 March 2024, 03:25 PM

Hyderabad: Dr. KVSSRK Sastry, a well-known ENT consultant in Hyderabad, has taken a proactive step towards a greener future by spearheading a tree plantation drive in collaboration with EC Hillcounty, Bachupally Nizampet Road. Inspired by the Green India Challenge, this initiative has seen the addition of 200 new trees to their community.

The endeavor has drawn praise from various quarters, including Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, the brain behind the Green India Challenge.

Expressing his admiration for Dr. Sastry’s dedication, Santosh Kumar remarked, “Absolutely delightful to witness Dr. KVSSRK Sastry’s dedication to a greener planet. Sastry garu is a living example for us all, demonstrating the impact we can make for a sustainable future. Let’s take inspiration from his actions and make a difference in our own ways.”

As part of the Green India Challenge, lakhs of saplings have been planted across the State over the past five years. In addition to tree planting efforts, steps have also been taken to protect them.