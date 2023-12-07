Newly elected MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy wishes MP Santosh Kumar on his b’day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:01 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: Huzurnagar MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy wished Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar on his birthday on Thursday. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to convey birthday wishes to the MP.

Greetings poured in for the innovator of Green India Challenge on his birthday, with BRS leaders and several others wishing him success in his life.

Many many Happy returns of the day to our beloved Mp @SantoshKumarBRS garu.The Greenman who is #Greenindiachallenge initiative . inspired many making Green revolution.Nature photographer. Social reformer.Serving people through politics. God bless 🙏@MudduBidda @RaghavBRS pic.twitter.com/U4XYkly2cw — Krishnudu✨ (@iamkrishnudu) December 7, 2023

Many happy returns of the day to the GreenMan @SantoshKumarBRS Anna Thank you for all that you do and continue inspiring pic.twitter.com/LTqqNBVanz — Jagan Patimeedi (@JAGANBRS) December 7, 2023