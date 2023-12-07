Thursday, Dec 7, 2023
Newly elected MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy wishes MP Santosh Kumar on his b’day

Greetings poured in for the innovator of Green India Challenge on his birthday,

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:01 PM, Thu - 7 December 23
Hyderabad: Huzurnagar MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy wished Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar on his birthday on Thursday. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to convey birthday wishes to the MP.

Greetings poured in for the innovator of Green India Challenge on his birthday, with BRS leaders and several others wishing him success in his life.

