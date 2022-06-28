Actress Priyanka Singh recalls memories of her first film “Kaashi in search of Ganga”

Hyderabad: Priyanka Singh reveals her journey in Bollywood and recalls memories of her first film.She says: Coming to Mumbai was not enough, there was a lot of struggle here. I had decided to leave from here after being hit again and again, but I made my mind more firm and started working hard again. I will definitely say that will power and hard work will take you to your destination, so no matter what happens, no one should ever give up.

If I had not taken the decision to return from Saharanpur, then my dream of working in films would never have been fulfilled. I definitely have to struggle here to make my mark in Bollywood but they say no. The fruits of hard work and patience are sweet. In the same way, my hard work has also paid off. Now I want to make my place in the hearts of people by playing different and interesting characters. It was not easy to make a place. Priyanka said that both her parents are in the police, so the atmosphere of the house was already a bit strict, but still my parents supported me and I traveled from Saharanpur to Mayanagari.

Actress Priyanka Singh known for her role in Kaashi in search of Ganga , is excited about her upcoming film ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed” Directed by Dhiraj Kumar.

Priyanka singh who shifted to Mumbai from Saharanpur, UP to pursue a career in showbiz, recalls her first role in film Kaashi : “I was a bit nervous during my first day shoot. “Luckily Director Dhiraj kumar was so supportive that things got easier, I was playing younger sister of Sharman Joshi, who actually got me into a zone where he makes me feel like he is my real elder brother, support from the director and crew of the film is very important, this really gives u a confidence, the story of the film itself had so much for me, that after release the apperication from my family and friends makes me feel I have done justice to my role. Today I’m happy that director Dhiraj kumar has again casted me for his upcoming film with pulkit Samrat.

Even though there are fluctuations, it is still important to keep up with the career timeline. This is what Priyanka Singh has come forward with. However, it is not just her pretty face, but she has worked hard beyond her limits. Her belonging to the small city did bring struggles more than ever in her way to prepare herself for meeting the stars. Now she is all set to make herself proud with her upcoming movies and more projects.