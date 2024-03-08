Adah Sharma ate 15 bananas a day, laddoos to put on 10 kgs for ‘Bastar’

Adah gained 10 kgs of weight for her role but also had to be fit. She gorged on 15 bananas a day and had flax seed ladoos for the film, which is based on Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

By IANS Published Date - 8 March 2024, 10:30 AM

Mumbai: Actress Adah Sharma has left no stone unturned to ace her look in the upcoming film ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, which required her to put on weight.

Adah gained 10 kgs of weight for her role but also had to be fit. She gorged on 15 bananas a day and had flax seed ladoos for the film, which is based on Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

“I had to put on 10 kgs for ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. But I had to also be very very fit, being able to climb mountains and do action with rifles. I ate around 15 bananas everyday and flax seed laddoos,” said Adah.

The actress added that she would eat four laddoos a day.

“We were shooting in the jungles so my mother gave me a whole box of laddoos. I used to eat four a day.”

‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

It also stars Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen.