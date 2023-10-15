| Adah Sharma Brings Festive Vibes To Lfw 2023 As She Walks The Ramp In Yellow Saree

Adah Sharma brings festive vibes to LFW 2023 as she walks the ramp in yellow saree

Adah walked the runway for Ashima Leena and Sanjukta Dutta and brought festive vibes as she walked the ramp in a yellow saree.

Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Actor Adah Sharma never fails to set an example for her followers and admirers when it comes to mixing elegance, attractiveness, and style. At Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI 2023, the actor rocked the stage in a bright yellow saree.

Sharing her experience walking the ramp, Adah told ANI, “It’s nice to wear a traditional outfit and I believe there is Durga in every woman. I’ve learned to actually be comfortable but as an actor, you learn to wear any outfit.”

Alta on her feet definitely added elegance to her ethnic look. Her curly hairstyle enhanced her overall attractiveness. Her appearance and dress were obviously suited for the holiday season.

She also talked about the success of her film ‘The Kerala Story’.

“I am very fortunate that I getting to live my dream in film industry. I am getting to do films like Kerala story, for that I cant see beyond how lucky and fortunate I am,” she added.

She was last seen in ‘Commando series.’

Apart from Adah, the series also starred Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

The first ‘Commando’ film, directed by Dilip Ghosh, was released theatrically on April 12, 2013. It was followed by two sequels, ‘Commando 2: The Black Money Trail’ in 2017 and ‘Commando 3’ in 2019. The ‘Commando’ franchise starred Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role.