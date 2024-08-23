Additional Collector inspects residential school in Mancherial; eats lunch with students

The officer also instructed the principal of the school to follow the menu fixed by the government and to ensure quality ingredients are used in cooking the food

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 06:37 PM

Additional Collector S Motilal eats lunch along with students at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (Boys) at Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Revenue) S Motilal made a surprise visit to Telangana Social Welfare Residential School to check quality of food and other basic amenities at Mulkalla village in Hajipur mandal on Friday.

Motilal inspected the dining hall and store room of the institution. He had lunch along with the students and inspected the quality of the food by speaking to students.

He instructed the principal of the school to follow the menu fixed by the government and to ensure quality ingredients are used in cooking the food.

The additional collector asked the food inspector to visit the school and examine the quality of groceries at the hostel. He expressed displeasure over the eggs which weighed lower than standard weight and lentils.

He told the officials to take steps to keep the premises of the school tidy. He said that the government laid a special focus on improving amenities at the state-run hostels.