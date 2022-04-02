Additional DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad appreciates Sulaksya Seva Samithi for its service

Published Date - 05:20 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Warangal: Sulakshya Seva Samithi, local NGO, celebrated its ninth anniversary at the Louie Adarsha Blind School located in Kothawada here on Saturday.

“I feel extremely happy to celebrate this festival in such a noble way along with these kids. It is commendable to see Sulakshya Seva Samithi carry out service activities for nine long years. The efforts of the team are truly appreciable and I would like to extend all possible support to their future activities,” said Additional DCP, Vaibhav Gaikwad. He attended the programme as the chief guest.

“When everyone was confined to their homes with the fear of getting affected with the deadly novel coronavirus, it is extremely heartening to see Sulakshya Seva Samithi take up Covid relief activities. These youngsters are doing their bit for the society,” said Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Registrar Devulapalli Praveen Kumar. He was another guest at this annual affair.

A special lunch with ‘Bhakshalu’, ‘Pulihora’ and ‘Ugadi Pacchadi’ was served to the kids marking Telugu new year. Snacks were also distributed among them. The cultural programmes by the inmates have enthralled the audience. Founder president of the NGO Santosh Manduva, members Kaushik Bhupathi, Vangala Saikiran, Vandemataram Vishnuchaitanya, social activist Mohammad Azam, Vanga Krishnateja and blind school incharge Kalyani were present.

