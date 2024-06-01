Addressing anxiety in young adults: A growing concern

1 June 2024

Anxiety is increasingly common among young adults, those transitioning from adolescence to adulthood, typically in their late teens or early twenties. The pressures they face can lead to significant stress and anxiety, especially in an academic setting.

A case in point: Nishant’s struggle

Fourteen year old Nishant was gripped with anxiety as he worked on a school composition. His hunched shoulders and tight grip on the pen were signs of his distress, further evidenced by his habit of nervously plucking at his nearly non-existent eyebrow. His teacher had threatened to hold him back if his composition wasn’t good enough, escalating his stress.

Our students face numerous challenges that contribute to rising stress levels, leading to anxiety. Some students struggle or fail academically, and it’s crucial for parents and teachers to recognise how poor academic performance can result in anxiety. Understanding these challenges is essential for us to provide effective help.

Common signs of anxiety in students;

• Physical Symptoms: Headaches, stomach pain, and sleep disturbances can indicate anxiety, further affecting academic performance and overall well-being

• Decreased Motivation: Anxiety can hinder students’ ability to focus on their studies, leading to a downward spiral in performance and increasing stress

• Social Withdrawal: Students may feel embarrassed or ashamed of poor performance, leading them to withdraw socially, which aggravates their stress and anxiety

To support students with anxiety issues, consider these strategies:

• Provide Emotional Support: Instead of shaming or scolding, parents, teachers, and peers should offer emotional support and reassurance. Understanding their struggles and giving them a safe, non-judgmental space to express themselves can significantly reduce anxiety

• Encourage a Growth Mindset: Teach students that failure is a natural part of learning and growth. This mindset shifts the focus from fixed outcomes to the learning process, helping students overcome the fear of failure

• Teach Coping Strategies: Equip students with coping strategies like time management skills, which can help them manage anxiety and improve their performance

• Seek Professional Help: For severe anxiety, connecting with a mental health professional, counsellor, or therapist can be beneficial. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) can help students develop healthier thought patterns and reduce anxiety

• Supportive Environment: Schools should foster an environment that values individual learning differences, offering after-school tutoring and counselling

The importance of understanding anxiety ;

Anxiety has a profound impact on students who struggle or fail academically. Recognising the causes of their underachievement and failure is crucial in helping students navigate academic challenges and reduce the negative effects of anxiety on their lives. By providing emotional support, fostering a growth mindset, teaching coping strategies, seeking professional help when needed, and creating a supportive academic environment, we can help students manage their anxiety and achieve their full potential.

Farida Raj, Remedial educator and Counsellor