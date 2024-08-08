Adequate bus services from Hyderabad to Srisailam: TGSRTC

TGSRTC officials said these buses will start from MGBS, JBS, BHEL and other places from the city, with an average frequency of half-an-hour between buses.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 05:49 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Catering to the increasing demand from pilgrims, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has decided to run adequate bus services to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Ammavarula Devasthanam at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy region.

TGSRTC officials said these buses will start from MGBS, JBS, BHEL and other places from the city, with an average frequency of half-an-hour between buses.

The fares for Super Luxury bus from MGBS to Srisailam will be Rs 510 and Rs 540 from JBS. Likewise, the fare from other places to Srisailam would be ranging between Rs 500 to Rs 650 for various categories of buses on an average.

Meanwhile, RTC is also running Rajdhani AC buses on the route. Tickets can be booked in advance on www.tgsrtconline.in