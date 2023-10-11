Adikmet Bridge repair work: Hyderabad cops announce traffic diversions till Nov 11

Published Date - 06:44 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic diversions in view of closure of Adikmet Bridge Nallakunta for repairs from Thursday to November 11.

The traffic restrictions are as follows – between 5 am and 10 pm: Heavy vehicles including RTC buses coming through Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junction, intending to proceed towards Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Secunderabad, Lalapet, ECIL, Nacharam, Moulali will be diverted at Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junciton towards Vidyanagar ROB – NCC Gate- Osmania University Road.

All light motor vehicles, coming through Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junction, towards Tarnaka or Chilkalguda or Secunderabad will be diverted at Ramnagar T Junction towards Ramnagar Gundu to take Lalithanagar-Boudhanagar X Road-Warasiguda-Namalagundu-Seethaphalmandi Junction- Seethaphalmandi ROB to join on OU road at Seetaphalmandi T Junction near EFLU.

Heavy vehicles coming through Tarnaka junction and intending to go towards Vidyanagar – Hindi Mahavidyala – Shankarmatt – Fever Hospital road will be diverted at OU ‘Y’ junction to take on Osmania University Road – NCC Gate – Vidyanagar road.

All two, three and four wheelers coming through Tarnaka junction intending to proceed towards Vidyanagar – Hindi Mahavidyala – Shankarmatt – Fever Hospital road will be diverted at Professor Ramireddy Distance Education Centre (PGRDC) towards Boudhanagar X Road.

Between 10 pm – 5 am: Heavy vehicles coming from Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junction –Ramnagar T Junction towards Ramnagar Gundu will be diverted at Ramnagar Gundu towards Ramnagar X road. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed either on to OU Road or Lalithanagar Road.

Heavy vehicles from Tarnaka Junction will be diverted at Seethaphalmandi T Junction towards RoB Seethaphalmandi. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed towards either OU Road or Adikmet Road and also not allowed towards Warasiguda Road and diverted at Seethaphalmandi Junction towards Chilkalguda Road.

The police requested the citizens to make note of above diversions and take alternative routes to avoid above routes to reach destination.

