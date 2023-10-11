| Hyderabad Gears Up For Spectacular Dandiya Nights This Navratri

Classic Gardens in Secunderabad will host this event from October 15 to 23 featuring live Dhol and DJ music, authentic food counters, a Garba band, a Dandiya flea market, and Dandiya-themed decor.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 03:47 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: With the vibrant festival of Navratri around the corner, Hyderabad is abuzz with excitement and preparations. Uniting people from all walks of life, the city is hosting a series of colourful Dandiya nights, that promise a fusion of culture, music, devotion, and culinary delights.

Hyderabad’s Navratri Extravaganza

A Decade of Dance at SK Navratri Utsav

Mallareddy Gardens in Secunderabad will be the venue for this open-air extravaganza from October 15 to 24. The live band “Rock Beaters” will perform, with an open arena accommodating up to 15,000 people.

Disco Dandiya Nights 2023

Hosted at The Park in Hyderabad from October 15 to 24, this indoor event offers live Dhol performances, a free vegetarian buffet, a Garba band, festive Dandiya decor, and a photo booth.

A Glitzy Celebration at Sandhya Convention

Gachibowli’s Sandhya Convention is organising Dandiya Nights celebration from October 15 to 23, featuring live DJs, Dhol performances, and live singers from Gujarat, along with a wide array of authentic food counters.

Navkar Navratri Utsav 2023

Held at the Hockey Grounds in Begumpet from October 15 to 23, the event promises a celebration full of Garba and Dandiya with traditional festivities, colorful chaniya cholis and kurtas.

Rangtaali 2023

From October 16 to 24, Classic Convention Three in Shamshabad is organising nine nights of vibrant music by Beat Makers, delicious food, daily contests, and prizes.

Dandiya Raas Utsav 2023

Imperial Gardens in Secunderabad hosts the celebration from October 15 to 24, featuring an open arena, live orchestra, Dhol Garba performances, trained dancers and lucky draws.

Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav

Held at S.S. Convention Center at Shamshabad from October 15 to 23, the event has live orchestra performances by “The Challengers,” surprise appearances by Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities, rhythmic nights, an exotic food court, a mini shopping extravaganza.