Hyderabad: Traffic Police urges public to avoid parking on Durgam Cheruvu Bridge

Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued a public plea, urging commuters to refrain from parking their vehicles on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: In a bid to streamline traffic flow and ensure safety on the roads, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued a public plea, urging commuters to refrain from parking their vehicles on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge.

The police department took to social media to emphasise the importance of keeping the bridge clear of parked vehicles, as it hampers the smooth movement of traffic and poses potential hazards.

In a recent tweet from their official Twitter account, the Cyberabad Traffic Police stated, “We request commuters not to park vehicles on carriageway which obstruct traffic flow. If any are found parking illegally on the bridge will attract a hefty penalty.”

The message was accompanied by the information that offenders can also be reported by the public themselves.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have introduced a reporting mechanism via WhatsApp. Individuals who come across instances of vehicles obstructing the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge’s traffic flow can report the issue by sending details to the provided WhatsApp number: 9490617346.