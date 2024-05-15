Adilabad: BJP accuses Congress leader of murder conspiracy

A large number of BJP workers tried to gather at Adilabad II Town station demanding the arrest of the assailants who allegedly attempted to eliminate Kranthi using swords and iron rods when he was home in the afternoon on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 07:10 PM

Adilabad: Tension prevailed for a while when police tried to prevent a large number of activists of BJP from gathering in front of a police station in the town alleging that some unidentified persons attempted to murder the party’s OBC Morcha president Ghatika Kranthi on Wednesday.

They accused Congress leader Kandi Srinivas Reddy of conspiring to murder Kranthi by hiring private killers for making comments against him on social media platforms.

Police said that a case was booked based on a complaint from the BJP activists and investigation was on. Three persons were reportedly detained in connection with the incident.