Adilabad: Class X student selected for state-level Sakura Science programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 July 2024, 07:52 PM

DEO Pranita hands over an order of selection to Rasagna in Adilabad on Sunday

Adilabad: D Rasagna, a Class X student from Telangana Model Residential School (TGMS)-Boath was selected to participate in a state-level Sakura Science programme to be held on July 30. The Sakura Science Program -2024 is being organized by the Japan Science and Technology Agency. She was felicitated by District Educational Officer T Pranitha here on Sunday.

Rasagna was selected to take part in a state-level Sakura Science Programme for shining in a district-level event. Rasagna will compete with students picked 33 districts of the State. Five of them would be sent to Japan to study trends in science for a week from November 10 to 16.

District Science Officer Raghuram, sectoral officer Udayasri, TGMS-Boath principal Umesh Rao were present.