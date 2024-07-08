Adilabad Collector advises students to utilize ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme

Collector Rajarshi Shah asked the district educational and intermediate officers to extend cooperation to the pupils in submitting the proposals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 07:07 PM

Collector Rajarshi Shah releases wallposters of Intinta Innovator programme in Adilabad on Monday

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah advised the students to utilize Intinta innovator programme to showcase their innovative skills. He along with District Educational Officer Pranitha released wall posters of the programme here at Collectorate on Monday.

Shah told the students to send proposals of their creative works and inventions to the Telangana innovation cell on 91006 78543. He asked the district educational and intermediate officers to extend cooperation to the pupils in submitting the proposals. He told the students to utilize opportunity to prove their mettle in innovation

The Collector then participated in distribution of battery-run wheelchairs to two persons with disabilities at a programme and prajavani or grievance redressal programme. He instructed the officials to take steps to address 156 petitions submitted by the public. He asked the officials to observe every Friday as a dry day to prevent spread of vector-borne diseases.

Telangana state innovation centre in-charge Kiran and Additional Collector Shyamala Devi were present.