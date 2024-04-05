Adilabad Collector tours rural parts to assess drinking water situation

Collector Rajarshi Shah initially inspected community health centres in Bursan Patar, Ramjiguda in Indervelli and then Umri of Utnoor mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 07:03 PM

Collector Rajarshi Shah interacts with residents of a village in Indervelli mandal on Friday.

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah instructed officials to take steps to address drinking water problems in rural parts of the district. He toured several parts of Utnoor mandal and Indervelli mandals to assess drinking water situation on Friday.

Shah initially inspected community health centres in Bursan Patar, Ramjiguda in Indervelli and then Umri of Utnoor mandal. He checked an unused old well at Bursan Patar. He was told that the locals were not using the water, but were irrigating the crops with the help of the well. He asked the officials to lay a pipeline from Bursan Patar to Ramjiguda to address the drinking water crisis spending Rs 5 lakh sanctioned in the past.

The Collector ordered the officials to create drinking water facility, electricity and to repair class rooms for Amma Adarsha School by June 10 through a grant of Rs 3.6 lakh released a few months back. He later made enquiries into major challenges being faced by residents of Umri village by speaking headman of the habitation. He vowed to resolve their problems.

The headman told the IAS officer that the residents were getting drinking water for every two or three days through Mission Bhagiratha scheme. He regretted that an overhead tank was not filled up by bulk water. He requested the Collector to take steps to find a solution to their challenge by supplying water by bullock carts.

Responding to the request of the headman, Shah told the officials of Rural Water Supply to submit a report by carrying out a survey over the opportunities to resolve the crisis at the earliest.