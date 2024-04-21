Adilabad Collector tours remote village, urges locals to exercise franchise

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 07:18 PM

Villagers take Collector Rajarshi Shah and ITDA-Utnoor project officer Khushbu Gupta in a procession to Neradigonda (G) village in Sirikonda mandal on Sunday.

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah urged residents of Neradigonda (G) village in Sirikonda mandal to utilise their right to vote without giving a miss. He along with ITDA-Utnoor project officer Khushbu Gupta toured the remote village for the first time to create awareness among locals over the right to vote on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah requested the locals to participate in elections without fail on May 13. Those who aged above 18 years should exercise their franchise, he said.

The Collector recalled that Sirikonda mandal comprising 13 villages recorded 92 percent of voting. He wanted the villagers to achieve 100 percent voting in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. He said that polling centres were equipped with basic amenities. He stated that one could cast their votes from 7 am to 5 pm.

District Youth and Sports Officer Venkateshwarlu, Neradigonda Tahsildar Vijay Kumar and other officials were present.