Adilabad: 23 candidates file 43 sets of nominations

Daravath Narender (BRS), Athram Suguna (Congress), Madavi Venkat Rao (Rashtriya Manav Party), Athram Bhaskar (Congress) were among those who submitted nominations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 07:34 PM

Daravath Narender (BRS), Athram Suguna (Congress), Madavi Venkat Rao (Rashtriya Manav Party), Athram Bhaskar (Congress) were among those who submitted nominations.

Adilabad: A total of 43 nominations were received from 23 candidates for the Adilabad parliament seat, with 18 of them being filed by 17 candidates to returning officer and Collector Rajarshi Shah on the last day on Thursday.

Kumram Manthaiah (Independent), Rathod Subhash (Independent), Gedam Sagar (IPBP party), Bukya Jayavanth Rao (Gondwana Dandakaranya Party), Nunvath Thirupathi (Vidhyarthula Rajakeeya Party) Rathod Raju (Independent), Chavan Sudharshan (YSRCP), Pendur Sudhakar (Independent), Naitham Ravinder (Independent), Daravath Narender (BRS), Athram Suguna (Congress), Madavi Venkat Rao (Rashtriya Manav Party), Athram Bhaskar (Congress) were among those who submitted nominations.

The scrutiny of nominations will be carried out on Friday.