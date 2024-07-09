Adilabad Collector urges public to be cautious of floods

Rajarshi Shah inspected Sathnala irrigation project and under-construction Chanaka-Korata irrigation project on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 07:17 PM

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah urged the public to be cautious of floods, while asking officials not to show negligence in taking up flood-management measures. He inspected Sathnala irrigation project and under-construction Chanaka-Korata irrigation project on Tuesday.

Shah found out of levels of inflows, full reservoir and storage levels recorded in 2023. He also found about the progress of work on pump house, barrage and land acquisition relating to inter-state Chanaka-Korata project being built across Penganga river in Jainath mandal. He told officials to be cautious of floods. He then inspected work on a bridge washed away by floods on a national highway.

Irrigation department Superintending Engineer P Ramu, engineers Vittal,Tulasiram, Manohar and Srinivas were present.