Adilabad Congress candidate booked for abusing woman

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:09 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

File photo

Adilabad: Kandi Srinivas Reddy, the Congress candidate from Adilabad was booked on charges of abusing another Congress aspirant, Gandrath Sujatha, dubbing her as Shurpanakha and telling villagers to cut off her nose, while speaking at a poll rally held at Cheprala village in Bhela mandal on Tuesday.

Adilabad DSP Umender, in a statement, said a case was registered against Srinivas Reddy for using filthy language against Sujatha and terming her as Shurpanakha, a character from Ramayana. Sujatha had lodged a complaint with police. Stern action would be taken against those who make objectionable comments against women, Umender said.

