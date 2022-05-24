Adilabad family gets patents on their invention to prevent road accidents

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:00 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Adilabad: People invent many things, but fail to win patents for their discoveries. As a result, their inventions do go unnoticed. But, a family of the backward Adilabad district earned recognition by achieving two international patents and two copyrights within a year of time. It is waiting to receive two more patents for their inventions soon.

Meet innovative Dr Raju Ramekar, a practicing radiologist of Adilabad town, wife Smitha, their 19-year old son Smiraj and Samruddha (14). Raju shot to fame by securing a patent from German for inventing utility model ‘Indicating Pole Device’ meant for preventing vehicular accidents in March. He designed it with the help of his cousin brother Himanshu, a mechanical engineer and his younger son Samrruddha.

How it works

The indicating police device, which contains a passive infrared sensor and ultrasonic sensor installed on the dashboard with a specified button, can detect the nearby vehicles, objects and persons, situated in between 5 meter and 10 meters, warns motorists before collision of two vehicles and avoid unnecessary loss of life on the road. A telescopic cylindrical rod is mounted on the roof of the vehicle.

The rod expands when high-pressure air from the compressed air reservoir enters the rod. It slides upwards and the LED light flashes. And thus, the vehicle coming from the opposite direction shows its indicator, which allows the overtaking driver to immediately return to his lane and avoid an accident.

Sons follow footsteps of father

Meanwhile, Raju’s sons Smiraj and Samruddha received an international patent from Germany for designing a device titled Fog safe anti-collision system to prevent vehicular accidents in foggy, sand storm climate in May. They invented the device under the guidance of patent man of India, Ajinkya Kottawar of Nagpur and their father Raju.

Functioning of the device

At least one camera installed on a front side of a vehicle to capture real time video of the area ahead of the vehicle. A number of sensors coupled to the vehicle to detect nearby vehicles, objects and persons from a predetermined distance away from it. It has a controlling unit to display clear video over a heads-up display and to alert a driver about proximal distance of the vehicle with nearby vehicles, objects and persons to avoid collision and accidents.

The captured video is pre-processed by the controlling unit to display the clear image. The pre-processing of captured video comprises a modification of settings in brightness and contrast level to view the object that are present far away in low visibility area clearly, wherein the contrast setting is achieved by employing real time noise suppression using neural network to get the necessary visibility levels.

The radiologist said that he applied for two more patents from Germany for designing a smart watch to alert epilepsy and a blood group analyzer. He stated that he would get the right to protect his inventions in a month or two. He thanked Ajinkya Kottawar for inspiring him to design the devices and family members for extending their unwavering support in his endeavors.

Raju achieved two copyrights

In September last, Raju achieved a rare copyright from the Union government for designing a horizontal line below the letter L in English and meant for pronouncing ळ (LLA) mostly found in wide range of words in Sanskrit, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. He got a copyright to correctly pronounce the consonants द, त, श, when written in English language by proposing a horizontal line below these letters.

Raju and his wife Smita jointly applied for a copyright for inventing an emergency medical service in running trains in May. The couple is set to get it from the Union Deputy Registrar of Copyright on June 1, Raju informed.