Adilabad gets first minority residential school-cum-junior college facility

Adilabad: The backward Adilabad district is all set to add another feather to its hat with the inauguration of the first minority residential school-cum-junior college soon. Coming up in Bangaruguda on the outskirts of Adilabad district headquarters at an estimated cost of Rs 18 crore, the institution is being set up with the Centre’s share of 60 per cent and the State’s share of 40 per cent of the total cost.

“The executing agency is ready to hand over the building. Engineers will have to check the quality and give their remarks if any. The institution will be inaugurated by mid-November. Release of funds on time and the dedication of the contractor and cooperation of officials concerned are the main reasons for the completion of the building at a rapid pace,” District Minority Welfare Officer G Krishnaveni said.

Built on a sprawling four acre plot in a serene location, the majestic building has state-of-the-art amenities for students, including 24 spacious classrooms, fully furnished dormitories, science laboratories and a mineral plant with capacity of 1,000 litres, CCTV camera surveillance and a basketball ground. It can accommodate 640 students and has a residential quarter for the principal.

Taken up under the Multi-Sectorial Development Programme (MSDP), the college was granted to Adilabad with the objective of providing quality education and accommodation to Muslim students free of cost. According to Minority Welfare department officials, a total of Rs 1.20 lakh would be spent on each student per annum, reflecting the commitment of the government to uplift the community.

While admissions into the intermediate first year had begun recently, classes would be held online in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The district has a minority population of 1.4 lakh. The construction of the building was commenced in May, 2017.

