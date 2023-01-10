Adilabad: Indrakaran advises tribal students to excel in science, technology

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy formally inaugurated a science fair of tribal schools in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy takes a look at a science model during the science fair held in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday

Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy advised tribal students to excel in the field of science and technology as well as education. He formally inaugurated a science fair of tribal schools in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday.

Addressing the students, Indrakaran Reddy suggested parents and teachers to encourage students in education, which play a vital role in their development.

He said that the government would take steps to develop Ashram schools run by the tribal welfare department as an alternative to the private schools. He appreciated the authorities of ITDA-Utnoor for making elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the fair.

ITDA Project Officer K Varun Reddy said 96 students from 133 tribal welfare ashram schools in the erstwhile Adilabad district participated, while about 4000 students and teachers visited the science exhibition.

Indrakaran later convened an awareness programme for authorities and public representatives over Kanti Velugu in Adilabad and instructed the officials concerned to make the initiative a success. He said that the 100-day long scheme was implemented spending Rs 250 crore.