Country will soon be able to get rid of BJP govt: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:01 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the country would be able to get rid of Bharatiya Janata Party with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) coming to power at the centre with the help of various parties soon. He along with MLAs Vittal Reddy, Rekha Naik and Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi took part in a day-long protest by farmers against the union government’s policy here on Friday.

After burning an effigy of the Centre, the agitators raised slogans criticizing the union government discriminatory attitude towards farmers of Telangana. They said, “there is no government without farmers.” They stated that the central government should not display a stubborn attitude towards farmers. They demanded to grant employment guarantee scheme funds to construct platforms in paddy fields.

Addressing farmers, the minister said that the center was acting in a vengeful manner against the platforms meant for drying the harvested paddy crop constructed by the farmers as part of the employment guarantee scheme. He slammed the union government for declining funds to the facilities. He ridiculed leaders of the BJP for failing to understand the need of the structures, he stated.

He said that the rejection of the funds was proof of the Centre’s discrimination against Telangana. While Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing many welfare schemes to make farming a profitable occupation, the central government was completely neglecting the agriculture sector and was hurting the farmers. He stated that 19,000 platforms were built with Rs 12 crores in Nirmal district. “Now from where should the farmers go to get funds?” he asked.

Indrakaran demanded that the employment guarantee fund should be extended to the farmers. He wanted the Centre to withdraw its decision immediately and advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop adopting anti-farmer policies. The farmers along with MLAs and cadres of the BRS submitted a petition to Additional Collector Rambabu.