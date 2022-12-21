| State Govt Brings About Revolutionary Changes In Welfare Of Women By Providing Kcr Nutritional Kits

‘State govt brings about revolutionary changes in welfare of women by providing KCR Nutritional Kits’

Around 2.5 lakh kits would be given to 1.25 lakh beneficiaries in two phases, spending Rs.50 crore.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:18 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy hands over KCR Nutrition Kits to beneficiaries in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Adilabad/Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said paramount importance was being given to protect the health of women. He formally inaugurated distribution of KCR Nutrition Kits to pregnant women in the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Indrakaran said the government had brought about a revolutionary change in healthcare for women by providing KCR Kits to new mothers. As a result, Telangana stood in the third spot in preventing mortality of children and new mothers. He stated that the new initiative of KCR Nutrition Kits was being implemented in nine districts.

Around 2.5 lakh kits would be given to 1.25 lakh beneficiaries in two phases, spending Rs.50 crore. The scheme would address anemia among pregnant women and check deaths of infants. Pregnant women would get the kits after the second and third test. Steps were being taken to make the initiative a success in tribal dominant Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts, he said.

Collector Sikta Patnaik said 4,309 pregnant women were identified in the district to be given the kits, which would be sent to them through local hospitals.

Government Whip Balka Suman participated in a similar event held in the district headquarters in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.