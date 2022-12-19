Adilabad: ITDA-Utnoor holds tribal artisan mela

ITDA-Utnoor will host a day long tribal artisan mela in order to showcase handcrafts made by the tribal artisans of the erstwhile Adilabad district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Adilabad: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor will host a day long tribal artisan mela in order to showcase handcrafts made by the tribal artisans of the erstwhile Adilabad district at KB Complex in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday.

It has collaborated with Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Trifed) and union ministry of Tribal Affairs to organize the event.

ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer K Varun Reddy, in a statement, said that over 20 tribal artisans would display Gondi paintings, Banjara dress, clay toys, bamboo and Dhokra handcrafts and unique ethnic dishes of the tribals during the mela.

He requested the public to make it a grand success. He added that the objective of the event was to provide an exposure to the tribal artisans.