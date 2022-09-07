Adilabad: Engineers told to create better amenities in Ashram schools

Published Date - 08:35 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

ITDA-Utnoor PO Varun Reddy.

Adilabad: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Officer K Varun Reddy instructed officials to improve amenities at schools managed by the tribal welfare department. He convened a meeting with the authorities of the department in Utnoor mandal centre on Wednesday.

Varun Reddy said that funds were released to repair drinking water systems, compound walls, toilets, kitchens, classrooms in Ashram schools run by the tribal welfare department located in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad district. He stressed the need to follow standards while taking up the repairs. He wanted proposals for additional classrooms, dining halls and other amenities at these educational institutions.

The project officer told the officials concerned to take steps to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases by avoiding stagnation of water on the premises of the hostels and schools. He asked them to ensure supply of drinking water to hostels through Mission Bhagiratha scheme. He cautioned that action would be initiated against the errant officials. He added that a school should be converted into a model institution in each division. The tribal welfare department executive engineer Rathod Bheem Rao, deputy engineers of Utnoor, Echoda, Asifabad, Dandepalli divisions Shivaprasad, Santosh Kumar, Niranjan Rao, Shabhaj Ahmed, respectively and assistant engineers were present.