Adilabad: ‘Mela for PM Kisan credit cards from Sunday’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Adilabad: District Lead Bank Manager Haveli Raju said that a mela for issuing PM Kisan credit cards would be organised in the district from April 24 to May 1. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Raju stated that beneficiaries of PM Kisan were eligible to get the cards. He advised them to visit a nearby branch of various banks and to fill up one page applications attaching copies of land records and the crops. He stated special counters were created in the branches for receiving the applications.

The lead bank manager informed that the eligible farmers would get the cards within two weeks. He said that a farmer could avail loan up to Rs 1.60 lakh without collateral security. He stated that the cards could be used for not only growing various crops, rearing cattle, but also venturing into the fish farming, dairy sector and allied fields. He requested officers of animal husbandry, fisheries, Panchayat Raj and national rural livelihood mission (NRLM) to create awareness among the farmers and to extend their cooperation in sanctioning the cards. He sought support from officials of the revenue department and various banks in giving the cards to the farmers. He advised farmers to utilize the opportunity.

