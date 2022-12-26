Adilabad: Mesrams commence Kachur prachar of Nagoba Jatara

Members of Mesram clan belonging to Raj Gonds initiated the annual Nagoba jatara by performing special prayers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Adilabad: Members of Mesram clan belonging to Raj Gonds initiated the annual Nagoba jatara by performing special prayers on the premises of Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli on Monday.

The fair is an important religious and cultural affair of Mesrams. It is the second largest congregation of tribals after the biennial Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in Mulugu district.

The Mesrams led by clan head Venkatrao performed the rituals to mark the fair commencement. They kickstarted Kachur Prachar (announcement about the affair and bringing sacred water from Godavari), a key event in the fair.

They carry out the campaign in eight tribal villages Indervelli, Ichoda and Bazarhathnoor mandals by traversing on bullock carts for a period of 10 days.

Then, they converge at Keslapur and decide the course of journey for bringing water from Godavari river. Around 100 members set off to Kalamadugu.

They cover 155 tribal villages when they are completing this task. They reach mandal headquarters of Indervelli and perform traditional prayers at Indradevi temple before heading to Keslapur.

Later, they assemble under sacred banyan trees near the shrine and stay there for four days as a customary tradition. They reach the temple of Nagoba and perform prayers in the night.

Women fetch water from an ancient holy pond and mix it with Ganga jal in order to clean the sancta sanctorum of the temple.

Elders of this clan also act as priests. They celebrate the fair for five days, revering the serpentine god by strictly following customs.