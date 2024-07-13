Revanth gathering public opinion to protect his CM post, says Jogu Ramanna

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Ramanna said that the government was in a miserable situation where it could not provide the same welfare schemes as implemented in the previous BRS government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 07:20 PM

Former minister Jogu Ramanna addresses pressmen in Adilabad on Saturday.

Adilabad: Former minister Jogu Ramanna said the Congress government was misleading the people in the name of gathering public opinion to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Ramanna said that the government was in a miserable situation where it could not provide the same welfare schemes as implemented in the previous BRS government. It was ridiculous to gather only the opinion of activists of the Congress under the guise of collecting the public opinion, saying that there were no restrictions, he pointed out.

He alleged that the government was trying to extend schemes only to the leaders of the Congress. He said that failing to implement six guarantees since the formation of the government by the party was proof of its inefficiency. He demanded it to provide Rs 15,000 per acre as promised by the Congress government at the time of elections.

Ramanna said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was gathering the opinions of public gathering fearing he would lose his post. Suicides of farmers were on the rise due to the anti-farmer policies of the Congress. The distressed farmers were not getting help from the government. The government was not showing sincerity towards suicides of the distressed farmers.

On the other hand, it was not right for the government to ignore protests and agitations by aspirants of government jobs and Group II service seeking postponement of examination.

Former Agriculture Market Chairman Mettu Prahlad, ex-Market Vice-Chairman Venu Gopal Yadav,former Adilabad MPP Kumra Raju, BRS leaders Gandrath Ramesh, Rajanna, Vijjagiri Narayana, Sajithuddin, Navathe Srinivas and others participated.