Adipurush trailer release is locked for May 9

Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is set to be released on June 16

Hyderabad: Adipurush, India’s most-awaited film because of its mythological backdrop and big budget, failed to impress the audience with its teaser. So the makers postponed the release of the film and worked again on the VFX and other post-production work. The film is now set to be released on June 16, as we all know.

As the release date is just a month away, the makers of Adipurush are going to release the official trailer in multiple languages next week. There was buzz about this on social media yesterday itself, but the official announcement was made today by the makers.

The makers released a new poster of Prabhas as Lord Rama from Adipurush and mentioned the trailer date for the film. The Adipurush trailer will be released on May 9 in all languages. Prior to that, the media will have a special show of the trailer on May 8 in different cities. Also, the Adipurush 3D trailer will be released in multiple theatres exclusively for the public across India. The theatre list was also announced, and it is available on the official handles of the makers and the PR’s.

There is huge excitement around this trailer, and the audience are waiting to witness how the director, Om Raut, bounced back to give a global-class trailer for Adipurush after the teaser was not so impressive. The producers of Adipurush, T-Series, took the project very seriously and wanted the best output since it’s a reference to our Indian mythology and Indian culture.