Adipurush trailer will be shown to media on this date

The makers of Adipurush chose to show the trailer exclusively to the national media first and then release it to the audience.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: Adipurush is India’s biggest-budget and most anticipated film currently. The makers have spent a huge amount on the film for the second time to meet the audience‘s expectations after the not-so-impressive teaser. But they are ensuring a world-class trailer now.

The makers of Adipurush don’t want to release the official trailer directly to the audience this time. Instead, they chose to show the trailer exclusively to the national media first and then release it to the audience. The media will have the trailer show on May 8. Also, the makers planned the release of the 3D trailer for the film in theatres just like they did for the teaser. The date for this 3D trailer’s release in theatres has not yet been announced.

Adipurush is going to be released on June 16 this year. This film is going to be the biggest release in Indian cinema. The makers have already released several looks of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Lord Rama and Sita, respectively. With the release date just a month away, the makers are planning the release of the official trailer.

The internal sources also say that the makers of Adipurush are planning two events for the trailer release, one in Tirupati and the other at AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. However, there’s been no official clarity on this.

– Kiran