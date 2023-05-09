Adipurush team is heading to Mumbai for the trailer launch today

The Adipurush team visited Hyderabad yesterday and launched the Telugu trailer at AMB Cinemas. Prabhas' fans had gathered in huge numbers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:34 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Adipurush trailer is currently the most-awaited promotional material across the nation. The trailer is going to be released today in multiple languages across the world, in almost 70 countries. The celebrations had begun about a week before. All the darling fans and Indian movie lovers are eagerly waiting for the release of the Adipurush trailer this noon.

The Adipurush team visited Hyderabad yesterday and launched the Telugu trailer at AMB Cinemas. Prabhas’ fans gathered in huge numbers to witness the magical trailer and to see their darling. As per the reports from various social media sites, the trailer is very impressive when compared to the teaser of the film. However, the official trailer will be released on YouTube today at noon.

The Adipurush team is now flying to Mumbai from Hyderabad. They will take part in the Hindi trailer launch event today along with the fans. The event will take place at around 5 p.m. Meanwhile, the trailer is expected to release on YouTube at noon itself. The makers of Adipurush first thought of releasing the digital trailer a few minutes after it was shown in theatres across the nation in the evening. But they had a change of plans later and decided to prepare for the release of the digital trailer earlier. So the Adipurush trailer will be released on YouTube a few hours prior to its theatrical release at 1:53 p.m.

Adipurush is written and directed by Om Raut. T-Series produced the film. UV Creations is also associated with the production of the film. Kriti Sanon is the lead actress. Adipurush will be released globally on June 16.

– Kiran