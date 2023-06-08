Adipurush’s runtime locked for nearly 3 hours

The makers of Adipurush announced another interesting update. Today, the run time and censor details of Adipurush are revealed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:30 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Adipurush is India’s biggest film currently and so it is a hot topic of discussion everywhere. The film is going to be released on June 16 globally in multiple languages. Adipurush is going to have the biggest release in India in the highest number of theatres.

Now the makers announce another interesting update. Today, the run time and censor details of Adipurush are revealed.

Adipurush is given a ‘U’ certificate by the CBFC, Central Board for Film censor. They also announced that the film’s runtime is 2 hours 59 minutes exactly.

Prabhas fans and a few film lovers feel that this lengthy runtime for the film is good news so that they can witness the visual wonder of Ramayan in detail. But on the other hand, a few critics feel that it is hard to keep the audiences satisfied for around 3 hours if the VFX is weak for a known story for ages. So Adipurush’s runtime will impact the result of the film, be it either good or bad.

Adipurush is written and directed by Om Raut. T-Series Films produced the film. People Media Factory is releasing the film in Telugu.