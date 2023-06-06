‘Adipurush’ team to dedicate 1 seat in every theatre to Lord Hanuman; triggers meme fest on internet

As part of the film promotions, the team has announced that they would be dedicating one seat to Lord Hanuman in every theatre to celebrate the beliefs of the people.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:05 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s most anticipated film ‘Adipurush’ is hardly two weeks away from release. As part of the film promotions, the team has announced that they would be leaving one seat in every theatre unsold during the film screening. This unsold seat will be dedicated to Lord Hanuman to celebrate the beliefs of the people.

“Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas’ Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman (sic),” the statement read.

As the news went viral, many users on social media took gest in the fact that the movie team made such a decision. Many memes and jokes emerged online.

“Are we gonna offer pop corn as naivedyam too? (sic), joked a user. “When creators are not sure of their products, they tend to resort to some cheap marketing techniques and in modern India this sell well (sic),” another opined. “Commercializing God and beliefs. Worst strategy (sic),” the third user said.

All cinemas should be empty as a matter of respect for whole Vanar Sena 🙏 https://t.co/2MHFMAJx5q — BOBBEY (@CalIMeDon) June 6, 2023

However, the news was deleted by the team later. It is reported that the announcement was made without consulting the director Om Raut and that he will be making an official announcement soon.

Written and directed by Om Raut, the film has been made on a humongous budget of Rs 500 crore. Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Ravana and Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage will be seen in supporting roles. The film will be hitting the big screens on June 16.