Ram Sita Ram: Adipurush’s second song is released

01:30 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Adipurush, India’s biggest film currently is set to be released on June 16. The film is made on the epic Ramayana starring Prabhas and Krithi Sanon as Lord Rama and Sita respectively. Om Raut is the director. T-Series produced the film.

After a not-so-quality and impressive teaser, the makers bounced back with the best version of the trailer and made the audience excited for the film. Later, the first song ‘Jai Shri Ram’ was inspiring and became everyone’s favourite. Now it’s time for the second single ‘Ram Sita Ram’.

Ram Sita Ram resembles the love and bonding between Raghava and Janaki. The song opens with a lovable conversation between them. The rest of the song is the recollection of memories between them when they are apart. Kriti Sanon’s performance in a couple of dialogue parts is very good. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry looks adorable.

The chanting of ‘Ram Sita Ram, Sita Ram Jai Jai Ram’ will be the favourite part of the song for everyone. Karthik sang the song along with the composers Sachet and Parampara. Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics.

Adipurush will be released on June 16 in multiple languages across the globe.