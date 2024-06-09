Aditi Rao Hydari channels ethnic vibes as she shares her first Cannes 2024 look

| Aditi Rao Hydari Channels Ethnic Vibes As She Shares Her First Cannes Look

The 'Heeramandi' actor shares pics of her in a full-sleeved golden kurti paired with a matching skirt and jhumkas, hair styled into a sleek bun with gajra

By ANI Updated On - 9 June 2024, 09:30 AM

Aditi Rao Hydari's first look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Photo: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024, left fans stunned as she shared a couple of pictures from her first look.

The actress, who recently made waves with her role as ‘Bibbojaan’ in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a series of stunning pictures in her gorgeous ethnic outfit.

Aditi looked jaw-dropping as she posed by the river in her full-sleeved golden kurti paired with a matching skirt. Pairing the outfit with matching jhumkas, Aditi styled her hair into a sleek bun, adorned with a gajra.

She kept her makeup minimal with pink eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contouring, and dark red lipstick to complete her stunning look.

Along with the pictures, she wrote a caption that read, “Bibbojaan is worth it! My first Cannes appearance is a #lategram. Channelling beauty vibes from my Amma and my Rekha ma. In gold, Malli poo (flowers), and a bottu (bindi).”

On the work front, Aditi is enjoying the success of her latest series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, and is set to appear in Kishor Pandurang Belekar’s upcoming comedy film ‘Gandhi Talks’ with Vijay Sethupathi and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Apart from this, she’ll be featured in the historical drama ‘Lioness’.