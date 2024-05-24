Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in monochrome gown on red carpet

She graced the iconic red carpet on Thursday in a stunning black and white gown, complemented by a neat bun hairstyle and simple makeup.

Cannes: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has been dishing out fashion goals like a diva at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The ‘Heeramandi’ star attended the screening of L’Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche on Thursday.

Aditi represented cosmetics giant L’Oreal at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Fans have been going gaga over her red carpet look.

“Absolute diva,” a social media user commented on Instagram.

“All eyes on her,” another one wrote.

Aditi’s second look from Cannes Film Festival 2024 was equally mesmerising. In the images and videos posted online, she could be seen walking on the streets of the French Riviera in a floral black gown. Her sleeveless ensemble comes in shades of yellow, black and green and features a halter neckline.

Not only did fans fall in love with her look but her fiance Siddharth also could not resist praising her.

“Oh Wow!,” he commented.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aditi is being lauded for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s debut series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude for the invaluable mentorship and love she received during the filmmaking process, Aditi recently in an interview with ANI fondly recalled her experiences working alongside the visionary director.

“Sanjay sir is not just a filmmaker, he’s a beacon of inspiration. His guidance transcends mere instruction; it’s akin to a gentle hand leading you through the labyrinth of creativity,” she shared.

“He believes every woman, despite where she comes from, deserves to be treated like a queen. And her story is worth telling with a lot of dignity, pride and courage. So, to be a part of ‘Heeramandi’ and to be with Sanjay Sir, to surrender to him, to learn from him was incredible and I feel very blessed for it. I love Sanjay Sir and it was amazing working with him,” she further said.

Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi. The series also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

For Aditi, it was a learning experience to work with a team of such talented actors.

“It was very valuable for me to work with incredible people. Also, it was surreal for me to work with Manisha Ma’am, Sonakshi, Richa, Sanjeeda. There were so many people on sets who were incredible. We all wanted the best for each other. Manisha ma’am is so kind and encouraging. Similarly, Sanjeeda, Sharmin, Taha, Fardeen (Khan), they are all great and incredible,” she said.