Aditya powers Bhavishya’s big win in HCA’s tournament

Riding on M Aditya Vardhan's all-round show, Bhavishya School secured a mammoth 192-run win over Chirec International School Gachibowli in the HCA U-16 Inter-School Knockout Tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: M Aditya Vardhan showcased all-round show with an unbeaten knock of 216 runs and a six wickets haul to guide Bhavishya School to a mammoth 192-run win over Chirec International School Gachibowli in the HCA U-16 Inter-School Knockout Tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

Brief Scores: Bhavishya School 278/9 in 50 overs (M Aditya Vardhan 216 no) bt Chirec International School Gachibowli 86 in 18.4 overs (M Aditya Vardhan 6/27); Narayana Olympaid 141 in 23 overs (S Bhavish Chowdary 4/40) lost to Jubliee Hills Public School 142/2 in 12 overs (Tushit Reddy 57); The Shri Ram Universal 478/2 in 33 overs (Kritin Mukharjee 90, Nalin Bhandra 91, Siddharth 64) bt Geethanjali The Global School 41 in 13.3 overs; HCA 2 Days League: Manchester 582/6 in 90 overs (VVS Sarvajit 141, Loknath Yadav 118, Adit Somendra 153 no, Harshil Mishra 101) bt HPS Begumpet 162 in 68 overs (Jagdish Yadav 4/16).

