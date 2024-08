Telangana swimming teams gear up for swimming nationals

The Telangana swimming boys' and girls' teams are all set to participate in the 40th Sub-Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championships in Bhubaneswar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 10:48 PM

Telangana swimming boys and girls squads in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Telangana swimming boys’ and girls’ teams are all set to participate in the 40th Sub-Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championships in Bhubaneswar, Odisha starting August 6.

Squads: Boys: Group 1: Durga Tanush Pentapalli, Gundu Vishnuu Vardan, Jordan Dominic Franklin, Pathuri Bhuvas, Saikat Chatterjee, Stash Joseph Edakkolathur, Suhash Preetham Mylari, Thanmay Rithwick Kasula, Varshith Dhulipudi; Group 2: Aditya Vobu, Anwith Vallabahaneni, Gowtham Chirumamilla, Sachinastvik Suresh Saritha, Tejas Kumar, Varshith Raj Nandi-kanti, Yashaswi Nune; Group 3: Abdul Hameed Eshaan, Arjun Sandeep Kas-wan, Atharva Raj Saxena, Madireddy Srikar Reddy;

Also Read Oramas new head coach of Sreenidi Deccan FC

Girls: Group 1: Addanki Mokshitha, Aditi Nadella, Mittapalli Rithvika, Preethika Manduri, Nithya Sagi; Group 2: Annika Deborah Paripooranam Ananth, Dakshinya Harini Gidijala, Ditya Chowdary Vemulapalli, Ishi Agarwal, Johanna Shiju, Meghana Nair, Merupula Likitha Goud, Shivani Karra; Group 3: Bandla Ananya, Samyukta Karthikeyan.