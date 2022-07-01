‘Adivaram Angadi’ expo in Hyderabad on July 3

Hyderabad: The second season of the flea market ‘Adivaram Angadi’ will return on July 3 at Expo Galleria in Panjagutta.

The expo which focused on female entrepreneurs during its first season, now teamed up with Mobbera Foundation, with an aim to provide an inclusive space for all kinds of small-scale start-ups.

The expo will showcase the works of around 40 exhibitors with products ranging from organic items to handlooms to terracotta jewellery to Indo-fusion apparel. Along with the stalls, the event will also feature live performances throughout the day by Teeram band, busking by NRB band, and several artists from Mobbera Foundation.

“The majority of the people we’ve given stalls to do not have an offline store. The goal is to give all small-scale start-ups the opportunity to display their products and enable a network. We are also trying to keep the space inclusive this time,” said Sriya Nerella, one of the organisers of the event.

The expo, which is open from 11 am to 9.30 pm, will also host workshops in charcoal, calligraphy, and pottery.

The chief guests include founder and vice president of Mobbera Foundation Anil/ Savitri, Kuchipudi dancer-actor Madhurima Narla, visual artist and mother of director Tharun Bhascker Geetha Bhascker, and Hyderabad-based painter Kandi Narsimhulu, among others.